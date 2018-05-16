A beginner’s guide to betting on horse-racing

Whether you’re a complete novice or an occasional punter, getting to know the world of horse-racing betting can seem a daunting task at first. However, once you get to grips with a few basic tips it all starts to make a lot more sense and becomes more enjoyable. We take a you through some beginner horse racing tips to get you started below:

If you’re looking for the latest horse-racing tips then you can also head over to The Winners Enclsoure. This site offers free daily tips and previews on all practically race meetings, and they also keep their followers in the loop with all of the latest racing news to ensure that you have up-to-date information ahead of picking your bet.

Betting only what you can afford, and betting responsibly is of course paramount, and should never be compromised. With that being said, so long as you follow those rules then there’s no reason why betting on horse-racing won’t be a fun experience for you.

Research form

It perhaps goes without saying, but like any bet you place on a sports market, you should always do your research beforehand – as thoroughly as possible. There is a wide variety of ways and means to go about checking horse-racing form and stats, both online and more traditional methods. If you’re looking for the most up-to-date information, then of course online is the better route for you. Most bookmaker websites also now offer some runner and rider information, at least for the major race meetings.

Checking stats such as previous finishes for both horse and jockeys alike, and how they tend to do on certain grounds and courses is also recommended. You can then match this up with bookmaker odds and asses which bets represent the best value.

Check out Tipster sites

Find the best Bookmaker for you

It’s well worth shopping around to find a bookmaker that offers the information that is most relevant to what it is that you’re looking to bet on, and that offers you information that is useful to you when picking your bets.

Most bookmakers also offer incentives for signing up such as free bets or offers for certain race meetings and events.

