Behind the Reels

There is a large amount of work that goes into creating the latest and best online slots. From the humble work of Charles Fay, slots have come way. But they have maintained the central concept of Fay’s invention.

The Liberty Bell was the first real money slot machine, click here to see more slots games. This device had three drums rolling to produce the outcome of the bet. As you can expect the machine was a lot simpler than today’s slots.

How the Latest Slots Work

There are still some casinos like goldenrivieracasino, where you can play slots that still use drums. But it will be difficult finding these classic slots that are still in good working order. Everyone has migrated to digital games. Even slot title from the earlier years can be found on the digital games.

Instead of the drums, a sophisticated system was created to generate the sequence of symbols after every spin. Slots whether online or at land-based casinos now use Random Number Generators (RNG).

An RNG is a mathematical algorithm which randomly determines when each reel will stop. This system makes it impossible for a machine to be hot or cold as each successive spin is not affected by the previous spin.

However, the machines are designed to payout a certain percentage of bets made. This percentage becomes perfect in the very long term. For example, after 1 million spins a slot should have paid back 95% of the money wagered on the game.

This is where chance takes over. The machine can give a lot of really small wins and small loses over a period of time. These are the winning streaks and losing streaks that gamblers are so fond of talking about. And then there is that time when the game just goes mad and gives massive jackpot wins. Or it can just starts not giving wins.

These are the events that naturally occur in “the life” of a slot machine. Which is why the games are so entertaining so that you keep playing even when the chance is not favoring you.

Comments