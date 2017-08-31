Best Sports Themed Slot Games

Sports themed slot games always impresses sports enthusiasts as they come in different themes and with different paylines. These types of slot games give you the impression that you are taking part in your favourite sports game, or if you are not much into sports, you can learn new things. The graphics, soundtrack and great experience which these games provide are enough to lure you into playing these best sports themed slots!

Centre Court Slots

Created by Microgaming Systems, Centre Court slots consists of 5 reels and 9 paylines. Themed on the famous Winbledon, this game is all about the thrill of tennis. The background of the game welcomes you onto a fresh lawn, where the reels make the tennis court. The lovely symbols you will see on the reels are four tennis players, Centre Court Trophy and Tennis Ball. The game comes packed with the Free Spins Feature and the Gamble Feature. You can win up to 450,000 coins!

Football Champions Cup

Developed by the well-known game provider, NetEnt, Football Champions Cup slots is themed on the passionate sports, football. This game’s background will make you feel like you are in a real stadium where you can hear the crowds cheering each time you strike a win. Packed with 5 reels and 20 paylines, this slot machine breathes football as even the reels have been created as a score board. The symbols you can kick on this slot game are: Cup, Bonus Logo, Soccer Ball, Goalkeeper’s Gloves, Whistle, Jersey and Soccer Shoes. You can start this game with a minimum bet of £0.01 but the features you can trigger are worth much more and these features are: Penalty Shootout Bonus, Free Spins Tournament, Overlay Wild Substitutions and Wild Substitutions. Any of these can be triggered randomly.

Gold Trophy 2 Slots

Gold Trophy 2 slots has been themed on the leisure of most businessmen, Golf. Consisting of 5 reels and 20 paylines, this slot game has been created by Play’n Go. On the background of this slot game, you will find a sunny weather, well-trimmed course, trees, lakes and some birds flying in the clear sky. Painted in gold, the reels show these symbols: golf carts, putting greens, golf balls, red flags, golf holes and golden jackets. While the symbols are rolling, you will feel lost in the background as the sound of golf balls being hit can be heard. This game has a lot of potential as it comes with features like Free Spins Round, Gamble Bonus and Wilds. A combination of 5-of-a-kind wilds can award up to 5000 coins!

Whether you like sports or not, these games can quickly be your favourites!

