Champions League semi-finals preview 2018

The Champions League reaches the semi-finals stage this week, with two mouth-watering ties scheduled to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Liverpool and Roma go head-to-head in the first leg of their tie on Tuesday, while Bayern Munich and Real Madrid meet the following day. The return legs are set to take place on May 1 & 2.

Read on as we preview both semi-final ties.

Liverpool vs Roma

Liverpool haven’t won the Champions League since 2005, but their quarter-final victory over highly-fancied Manchester City raised hopes that they could end that barren run.

However, Roma’s second leg performance against Barcelona in the previous round showed that it would be foolish to underestimate them.

The Serie A side were beaten 4-1 by Barcelona in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, but they battled back in the return game to win 3-0 and progress to the last four on away goals.

The Reds are priced at 2/5 with bet365 to qualify for the final, with Roma available at 7/4.

Liverpool comfortably progressed through the group stages without losing a game, and they have seen off both Porto and Man City in the knockout rounds.

Roma finished top of their group above Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in the first stage and their subsequent victories over Shakhtar Donetsk and Barca will give them confidence that they can defeat Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah continued his superb form for Liverpool with his 41st goal of the season at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday and he is priced at 11/5 to score two or more goals on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Bayern Munich face holders Real Madrid in the last four of the Champions League aiming to reach the final for the first time since 2013.

Bayern booked their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate success against Sevilla, while Real needed Cristiano Ronaldo’s last minute penalty to see off Juventus 4-3 overall.

The German club are priced at Evens to progress to the final, with Madrid on offer at 3/4.

Comments