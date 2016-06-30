Euro 2016 quarter-finals preview

The Euro 2016 quarter-finals look set to produce tightly-contested encounters. The first game of this stage will start tonight with Poland and Portugal battling for a place in the semi-finals.

Wales will play Belgium on Friday, Germany against Italy on Saturday and France against Iceland on Sunday. You can check the remaning UEFA Euro 2016 fixture list on BetHut.

With France, Germany and Italy all on the same part of the table we can have see one of Belgium, Portugal and Poland in the final.

France and Germany remain the main favorites, but Italy’s game against Spain proved that they should be also taken into consideration.

Of course the most interesting game will be Germany against Italy. This could have easily been the final.

Germany is getting stronger and stronger. They are the only team that have not conceded a goal.

Italy on the other side don’t have any individuals, as Conte recognized, but are strong as a team and very disciplined.

