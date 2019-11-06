Euro 2020: Who Will Take Home the Trophy?

The qualifying rounds for next year’s European Championships are drawing to a close, so now is a perfect time to recap on what we’ve seen so far and weigh up the chances of the main contenders.

Euro 2020 will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the international competition, which is why UEFA have decided to mix things up a little bit this time around. Rather than one or two host countries, a grand total of 12 nations will have the honour of hosting different matches throughout the tournament. The final is set to be held in London’s Wembley Stadium on 12 July.

As reigning champions, Portugal will once again turn to talisman Cristiano Ronaldo as they look to retain their Euro crown. That said, there are a handful of other teams that have shown incredible intent during the qualifying rounds, many of which find themselves tipped to take home the trophy themselves. Let’s take a closer look.

France – 4/1

Hot off the back of their World Cup triumph in Russia last year, head coach Didier Deschamps will be confident of going all the way once again with his dynamic French side. Les Blues count the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and N’Golo Kante among their ranks, as well as a host of other top talent jostling for position in both the starting eleven and on the bench.

Their qualifying campaign has offered no signs that the world champions will be easily toppled, so it’s no surprise to find the team currently listed as 4/1 favourites according to the latest international football betting odds at bet365.

England – 5/1

Following a noteworthy run to the semi-finals at last year’s World Cup, it’s fair to say that this young England squad have established a solid foundation to build on. Gareth Southgate will be pleased with his team’s showing throughout the qualifying rounds, particularly the goalscoring threat of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

It’s hard to remember the last time England entered a major international competition in such an optimistic light, only narrowly listed behind France as favourites to go all the way next June. Yes, the squad boasts plenty of fresh talent, though a large part of their recent success is down to Southgate’s long-term focus on sports psychology and commitment to developing a strong collective mentality.

Belgium – 7/1

Led by manager Roberto Martinez, this crop of Belgian talent really is something special. In fact, few teams in contention for the Euro 2020 trophy can match the sheer depth of talent that Belgium has to offer. Midfield dynamo Kevin de Bruyne is at the heart of their play, so it’ll be interesting to see how different sides intent to subdue the obvious playmaking threat he poses. Even beyond De Bruyne, there’s also the likes of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens to deal with.

Belgium have never won a major international tournament, having previously lost the European Championship final in 1980. They’ll be hoping to go one better this time around.

So, there we have it: our three top picks that look set to go very deep into the latter stages of next year’s Euro 2020. Who’s your money on?

Comments