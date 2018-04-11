Grand National history – Most Successful Jockey’s

With the Grand National just around the corner it is good to look back through the history and how the race has got to where it is.

That is the now 500 to 600 million viewers who are expected from around the world to tune into the event. One horse that took the race to a new level is three time winner Red Rum.

Between the years of 1973 and 1977, Red Rum was the dominant National horse with three first place finishes and two runner up spots in the intervening years. His comeback victory in the 1977 National is one of the most memorable in the sports history and was even voted as one of the greatest sporting moments of all time back in a UK poll in 2002.

A true great National horse but what about the most successful Jockey’s in the history of the race? Check out the infographic below to find out, and they may just surprise you.

Looking ahead to the 2018 edition of the race and one horse who is continuing to come in for money is the Irish trained Tiger Roll. You can bet on the Grand National and the horse is currently in at odds of 12/1 with Paddy Power. Another horse who has been subject to a lot of money recently is another Irish horse in Anibale Fly.

He is coming into the race following an eye catching staying on third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup so must have a leading chance for the race.

