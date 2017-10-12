Manchester duo aiming to stay ahead of the chasing pack

The Premier League springs back into action this weekend and there’s some interesting matches for punters to weigh up.

The two Manchester clubs head into the weekend five points clear of the chasing pack, but they face very different tasks on Saturday.

United visit Anfield to take on Liverpool, while City host Stoke City, but both sides will be confident of recording their 7th victory of the season.

The Red Devils are currently seven points ahead of Liverpool after just seven games and they appear good value at 13/8 to take advantage of their opponent’s indifferent form.

The home side have the joint third worst defensive record in the Premier League, and it’s difficult to see them holding out for 90 minutes against the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

Lukaku is priced at 13/10 to score at any time during the game and that looks a solid wager.

Table-topping City face a Stoke side who have given them some problems in recent times, but it would be a major shock if the 1/8 shots don’t win this weekend.

Stoke have recorded a victory and a draw in their last three visits to the Etihad Stadium and can be backed at 18/1 to spring a surprise on Saturday.

With United and City both fancied to continue their excellent form, Tottenham Hotspur will be desperate to break their Wembley hoodoo against Bournemouth.

Harry Kane has been on fire in recent weeks and is as low as 9/5 to score the first goal, but check out current football markets before wagering on the game.

A draw could be Bournemouth’s best hope of securing something from the fixture and that is available at 6/1.

Chelsea travel to Selhurst Park aiming to heap more misery on Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are still without a point and are yet to score this season, so the 17/2 on offer for a 3-0 victory for the Blues looks worth an interest.

Palace’s most likely route to success would be to frustrate the visitors and try to snatch a 1-0 win which is priced at 18/1.

Arsenal are now fifth in the table despite failing to score away from the Emirates Stadium this season.

They travel to a Watford side who are just a point behind in the table having lost once so far this term.

The Gunners should prove too strong for the home side and can be backed with confidence at 13/20 to claim the three points.

Burnley have been excellent away from Turf Moor this season, but their home form has been surprisingly less impressive.

Saturday’s visit of West Ham represents a decent chance of getting a victory on the board, but the Hammers look good value at 7/1 to secure a 1-0 win.

Swansea City have lost all three games at home this term and they’ll be eager to snap that streak at home to Huddersfield Town.

The Swans are 6/5 to register only their second win of the season, while the Terriers are 11/4 to continue their solid start to the Premier League campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton kick-off Sunday’s games and the home side look a decent shout at 21/10 to pile more misery on the Toffees.

Pascal Gross has been in fine form for Brighton and is a tempting 9/2 to get on the scoresheet during the game.

Newcastle United have lost their last four games at Southampton, but Rafa Benitez’s side have proved hard to beat this season.

The Magpies look capable of keeping Southampton at bay and picking up a point at odds of 5/2.

The final game of the weekend is on Monday as Leicester City host West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium.

Both sides have struggled for goals this season and a dour 0-0 draw would produce a tasty 17/2 return to round off this week’s fixtures.

