Our footballers love bingo

Bingo and Football-the two games that is known to people worldwide. These two are few of the most loved games across the globe. Bingo and football has always been interlinked, be it one of the football themed bingo game or live betting or our footballers indulging themselves into this game.

Online bingo is one of the most enjoyable and sociable games online. It is a place, where not only can you earn little rewards but also make new friends and share your happiness and joys. Most of the games are fun and exciting, while some online bingo sites only offer some of the casino games, sites like Betway Bingo have a whole range of betting games to offer from live sports betting to bingo games which makes it more connected to football. Visit review of Betway Bingo website to know more.

Even the Real Madrid’s soccer player could not be spared of this game. Christino Ronaldo has been known to learn English from online bingo. The story began when Cristiano was given a DVD version of bingo game to help him learn English. He does not miss to play bingo whenever he gets the chance to as for him its hard to let go of the game.

“It can be very exciting because you can be there waiting for a long time for just the one number to make the game complete”, he tells a Portuguese paper.

Another news that came in was -Troy Brown, Wes Welker, Kevin Faulk, Benjamin Watson, and more of his Patriots teammates and Boston athletes had participated in the charity Bingo tournament that was held at Gillette Stadium on December 11, 2006 and October 29, 2007.

“We are very excited to be having this event again this year,” said Brown. “We are appreciative to our sponsors and the fans for supporting us in this great event and to look forward to raising money for two worthy causes. It is sure to be an evening to remember.”

This revels our footballer’s love for the game of bingo and how much they love playing it online.

