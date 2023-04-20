The midfield is often considered the heart of a football team, the engine that drives the team forward, and the platform for attacks and defenses. Over the years, football has seen some of the greatest midfielders of all time, who have dazzled fans with their creativity, vision, passing range, and goalscoring ability. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 midfielders of all time.

Pele: While many remember Pele for his striking prowess, he was also an exceptional midfielder during his playing days. Pele had great vision, dribbling skills, and a fantastic ability to play a killer pass. Diego Maradona: Maradona was a magician on the field, and his skills as a midfielder were a huge part of his success. He was blessed with sublime ball control, vision, and the ability to pick out a pass or score a goal. Johan Cruyff: Cruyff revolutionized the game of football with his total football philosophy, and he was a fantastic midfielder who could play anywhere in the midfield. He had great vision, dribbling skills, and an eye for goal. Zinedine Zidane: Zidane was a master of the game, and his skills as a midfielder were second to none. He had a great touch, fantastic vision, and could play a pass that could split any defense. Xavi: Xavi was the heartbeat of Barcelona’s success during their golden era, and his passing range and vision were exceptional. He was also a tireless worker and could control the tempo of a game. Andres Iniesta: Iniesta was a fantastic midfielder who could play in any position in the midfield. He had great dribbling skills, fantastic vision, and could score crucial goals. Michel Platini: Platini was a midfield genius who had an incredible scoring record for a midfielder. He was a fantastic passer of the ball and had a great ability to find space. Lothar Matthaus: Matthaus was a versatile midfielder who could play in any position in the midfield. He had great vision, an excellent range of passing, and was a fantastic tackler. Frank Lampard: Lampard was a goalscoring machine for Chelsea and was also a fantastic midfielder. He had great vision, an excellent range of passing, and could score crucial goals. Steven Gerrard: Gerrard was an all-action midfielder who could do everything on the field. He had great vision, an excellent range of passing, could score goals, and was a fantastic leader.

In conclusion, the midfield is an essential part of any football team, and these players were some of the greatest midfielders of all time. They had exceptional skills, fantastic vision, and an ability to influence games with their passing, dribbling, and goalscoring ability. Their legacy will continue to inspire generations of footballers to come.

