Uefa Super Cup preview

Real Madrid and FC Sevilla will meet on 9th of August at Lerkendal Stadion from Trondheim, Norway in the 2016 Uefa Super Cup. This will be the 41st edition from an annual football match organised by UEFA , where the winners from UEFA Champions League an UEFA Europa League play.

Real Madrid, the winners of Champions league, and Sevilla, Europa League winners, will try to win the first trophy of the season in a third consecutive all Spanish Super Cup.

In 2014 Real Madrid and Sevilla, played at Cardiff City Stadium for the same trophy that ended with Real Madrid victory 2-0. Both goals were scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last year, Sevilla faced Barcelona in UEFA Super Cup, Barcelona won the game 5–4 after extra time and claimed their fifth Super Cup title.

On 9th of August, Real Madrid and Sevilla will play the first European club final in Norway, at Lerkendal Stadion from Trondheim.

The ground was opened in 1947, initially as the home stadium of SK Freidig and FK Kvid but ten years later Rosenborg taking up residence. The stadium has a capacity of 21600 seats and is a regular UEFA Champions League venue during Rosenborg’s campaigns, and even some Norway Internationals, but never has hosted such important match.

It is a match where Real Madrid are the big favorites and their fans hope that their favorites will repeat their 2-0 victory against Sevilla from the 2014 UEFA Super Cup from Cardiff.

Los Blancos had a good run in Champions league and won a group with Paris Saint-Germain, Shakhtar Donetsk and Malmö FF. In the first Knockout round they beat Roma 4-0 on aggregate with a double 2-0.

In quarter finals they meet Wolfsburg and the Germans were close to make a surprise after they won the first leg with 2-0, but Real Madrid managed to win second leg with 3-0 and to go through to the semifinal. They won the first leg at home 1-0 against Manchester City succeed to defend that one goal advantage in England.

The final was a replay of the final from 2014 against the rivals Atletico Madrid. In 2014 they won after extra time, now they needed the penalty shootout to win.

Sevilla started the European campaign in Champions League, but finished 3rd in a group with Manchester City, Juventus Torino and Borussia Mönchengladbach. They failed to advanced in the knockout round of Champions League, but they qualified in Europa League. They beat Molde 3-1 on aggregate, then 3-0 with Basel in the next round.

In the quarter finals they won against Athletic Bilbao after penalty shootout. In semifinals they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-3 on aggregate. They beat Liverpool with 3-1 and managed to win the trophy three time in a row. Everybody is curious to see what changes will bring the new coach as Unai Emery left Sevilla for French champions Paris Saint-Germain. Rarely has a dominance of both club and international football been so strong, but Spain’s stranglehold continues, with the two domestic rivals meeting in Trondheim, on August 9, two years on from their last meeting on the same stage.

