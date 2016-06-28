Wales vs Belgium preview – Euro 2016

Wales will play Belgium on Friday 30 June in the second game of the Euro 2016 quarter-finals. Wales were placed in Group B along with England, Slovakia and Russia. They won the group with 6 points as they beat Russia and Slovakia and lost against England. Wales managed to qualify in the quater-finals after winning 1-0 against Nord Ireland in the next round.

On the other side Belgium were in the Group E with Italy, Sweden and Ireland. They finished 2nd with 6 points, same as Italy. In the next round they passed Hungary with a categorical 4-0 win.

Belgium and Wales were in the same Qualifying Group for Euro 2016 and both coaches know the strengths and weaknesses of the other team. Wales have won 4 points in the last 2 games but even so Belgium are the favorites according to the odds from Bet365. Wales manager Chris Coleman has praised Belgium squad and said that the minimum expectation for such players must be the semifinal.

For both sides is a good chance to make history and they will do anything to win this match. With the favorites Germany and France on the other side of the table, the Belgium players are convinced that they can go through to the final and win it.

For Wales a win in this game could be a good chance of reaching a semifinal of a major football tournament for the first time ever. They participated at a major tournament only once before this summer, at World Cup in 1958 where they reached the quater-finals.

