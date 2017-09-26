Wayne Rooney, one of the best Premier League players of all time

If over 320 professional career goals it is safe to say Rooney has been one of the most prolific strikers to have played in the Premier league. Through making his way through the Everton ranks he burst onto the scene with a screamer Ending Arsenal’s unbeaten run at just 16 years of age.

He then moved over to Manchester and played 557 games for the club. He won pretty much everything there and scored a stunning 253 goals for United. He has now signed back for Everton and on August 21st scored his 200th goal in the Premier league against Manchester City.

Throughout the years Rooney has continued to score important goals for both club and country. This also meant that he surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton’s goal scoring records for United and England. He is also one of only two players to have scored over 200 Premier league goals; the other of course being Alan Shearer who ended up with a staggering 260 goals.

This infographic will cover all the achievements as well as the controversy that has occurred through his footballing career. You can also check out the latest football odds ahead of another huge weekend in the Premier league. The highlight being the top of the table clash between current champions Chelsea and title favourites Manchester City.

Comments