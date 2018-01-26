Who will Chelsea sign this winter?

Chelsea are looking for new solutions in the attacking department in this transfer period. According to WilliamHill Antonio Conte is unhappy with the performances in the attack and wants to bring reinforcements.

With Alvaro Morata who alternates good matches with less good matches and Mitchy Batshuayi who did not rise to the level desired by the Italian coach, Antonio Conte has made a list with the attackers that would want at the London club.

The first player on the list was Fernando Llorente from Tottenham Hotspur but the other London club refused to loan the Spanish striker to their rivals. Despite the fact that Llorente is Kane’s substitute for most of the times, the Spanish striker is considered an important player for the Premier League runners up.

Another solution is Andy Caroll from West Ham United. The 29 years old striker is seen by Conte as a saving solution even if is a short term solution. Two other Enghish strikers that the Italian coach is interested in, somewhat surprising, are Peter Crouch and Ashley Barnes.

Peter Crouch from Stoke City, 37 years old, is definitely a short term solution. Even if he is a former international player with a lot of experience in Premier League, he could not be a solution for Chelsea’s future but more of a moment solution until Morata recovers to the form from 2 seasons ago when he was playing at Juventus.

Maybe the most surprising name on Conte’s list is Ashley Barnes. Burnley’s 28-year-old striker is basically a surprise, especially because he has scored just 4 Premier League goals this season and has played only for small teams so far.

The last name on the list is Edin Dzeko from AS Roma. The Bosnian player is having a good season in Serie A, compared to his best season when Manchester City payed Wolfsburg €32 million to bring him at Etihad stadium.

After a less successful time at Manchester City, Dzeko managed to score 39 goals last season when he also won the top scorer title. This season The 31 years old forward has scored 13 times already.

The latest rumors suggest that Chelsea are ready to pay around €60 million to bring Dzeko and Ederson Palmieri at London.

