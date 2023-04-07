Why Messi should have not left Barcelona?

The recent results at PSG have again brought into discussion the fact that Lionel Messi should have not left Barcelona. Messi was harshly charged by the PSG fans who consider that Messi does not give 100% for the club as he does for the national team.

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, made waves in the summer of 2021 with his shocking decision to leave his beloved club Barcelona after 20 years. The news was met with despair among Barcelona fans worldwide, as they tried to come to terms with the fact that their talisman would no longer be leading the team.

However, the question on the minds of many was why would Messi decide to leave a club that he has been with for most of his career?

Here are a few reasons why Messi should not have left Barcelona:



1. Lack of Proper Planning Barcelona has been in a state of turmoil for the past few years, with financial difficulties and lack of proper planning making it easy for players like Messi to consider switching to other clubs. It is believed that Messi was unhappy with the club management, which resulted in a highly publicized row that led to his decision to leave.

Barcelona has been in dire need of better leadership and planning, and the departure of their star player could signal a further decline in the team’s fortunes.



2. Lack of Familiarity With Other Clubs Another factor that may have contributed to Messi’s decision to leave Barcelona is the lack of familiarity that he has with other clubs. Messi has never played for any other team aside from Barcelona, and this could make it challenging for him to find his footing in a new team. While Messi has the talent and skill to excel in any team, he may find it difficult to adjust to a new environment.



3. Lack of Emotional Connection Messi has a deep emotional connection with Barcelona, which he has described as his second home. Barcelona was the club that nurtured him in his early years and provided him with the platform to develop into the football legend he is today.

His decision to leave the club may have been a culmination of a series of events that left him feeling unappreciated and undervalued. This lack of emotional connection to a new club could make it difficult for him to find the same sense of belonging.

Although Lionel Messi has left Barcelona, his emotional connection to the club remains strong. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether he will find a similar level of success and belonging in his new club, where the expectation levels will be the same or even higher than what he experienced at Barcelona. The club’s loss of their star player leaves many questions to be answered, and only time will tell whether they will recover from this setback.

The seven Golden Ball winner‘s contract with PSG expires this summer and it’s believed that the Argentinean superstar will not continue at Parc des Princes.

The question now is. Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? This would be a huge and important step for Barcelona in their try to return to the glory days in European competitions.

Comments