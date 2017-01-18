Will Diego Costa leave Chelsea?

Chelsea are on top on Premier League table, seven points ahead Tottenham, but things seems to get worse as their main goalscorer wants to leave the club.

It’s seems that Tianjin Quanjian want the Spanish striker with any cost and made an offer of around €90 millions to the club and promised him a huge contract of around €34.5 mil per year. The Spanish international would become one of the best paid players in the World if the transfer would materialize.

If in the first stage Chelsea have not agreed to part with their top scorer it seems that the things have changed lately. It is believed that Conte and Costa had a few contradictory discussions which concluded with the exclusion of the player from Leicester game.

Antonio Conte already found a replacement for Costa if the Spanish striker will leave. The Chelsea staff is convinced that Andrea Belotti is the right man to replace Diego Costa and they will tray to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

According to sports betting at BetHut Torino rejected a bid of around €65 millions from Arsenal this month.

