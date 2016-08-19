Will Napoli stop Juventus domination?

SSC Napoli is one of the most successful clubs in Italian football with two Serie A trophies,five Coppa Italia and two Italian Supercoppa. On the European stage they have only one trophy, the Uefa Cup in 1988-1989 season.

According to Uefa rankings from this year, Napoli are ranked as the 8th club in European football and 2nd club in Serie A. This performance is even greater, considering that they are in front of clubs like Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain and after they were only on 106th position in 2010-2011 season. The club is also in top 20 most valuable clubs in the world, on seventeen place with a value of around $350 million.

Last season, Napoli were close to win the Serie A as they fought for the trophy with Juventus. In the end they finished only 2nd at 9 points behind Juventus. But the title was not won so easily by Juventus. Both clubs were close in the standings but in the end Napoli made a few wrong steps. Even so this is a good performance that allows them to play in the next edition of Champions League, which will bring nice profits to the club.

After last season success the fans are hoping that their favorites will win the Serie A this year and according to www.betfaircasino.com they have a good chance to do it. Anyway the things have not started so well for the fans as their star, Gonzalo Higuain was sold to their rivals Juventus. Higuain scored 36 goals in 35 games for Napoli last season.

Even if they received €90 million, which will be paid in two trances, the loss is very important because the Argentinian was decisive with his goals in many games. The fans were very upset that the striker decided to leave San Paolo for Juventus as they know that a player like Gonzalo Higuain is very hard to be replaced, but they are convinced that the board will find the best solution.

Mauro Icardi from Inter and Diego Costa from Chelsea were on the shortlist but in the end it was Arkadiusz Milik from Ajax Amsterdam for €34 million who arrived at San Paolo. Also in this summer were brought defender Lorenzo Tonelli from Empoli for €10 million, midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini from Sunderland for €1.5 million and Polonaise midfielder Piotr Zielinski from Udinese for €16 million.

When things seemed to have cooled down, there were rumors that suggest that another important playerit is very close to leave the club. It seems that Chelsea Londra are decided to buy the Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly and they are prepared to make a bid around €70 million, an offer that is hard to refuse especially for a defender.

Napoli are also interested on Simone Zaza from Juventus and they are prepared to make an offer of around €25 million for the Italian striker.

Everybody is curios how Maurizio Sarri will manage to motivate the players to fight for the title after so many changes in the team. It’s very important how long will take for the new players to adapt to the new team and new style. Can Napoli win the Serie A? It’s to early to say that, but surely they will be a strong team.

