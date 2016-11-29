Will Nice be the new Leicester?

Leicester City have produced one of the biggest surprises in the history of football. Nya Casino Limited and many other betting companies saw Leicester City as one of the candidates for relegation at the start of last season but they produced the biggest surprise and have won the Premier League title.

This can prove to be an inspiration for other small teams like Nice. PSG have easily won the last four titles in France and almost everybody expects the same thing this year, but after 14 rounds Ligue 1 has a surprise leader, Nice.

Even if Nice started the season very well everybody believed that they will not manage to keep up with the favorites PSG or Monaco. Anyway their coach managed to implement trust and a very offensive stile to the players.

After 14 matches Nice are first in Ligue 1 with 33 points, 1 points in front of PSG and Monaco. Many people do not know but this performances come after some important investments started in 2011. Nice wasn’t on the right way as it was a club from bottom of the table, but they made investments in a new stadium of 35000 places, in their youth academy, scouting and marketing. The club grew up and after five years of investments they proved that they are ready to fight for the title.

It is too soon to say if they can keep up with the big favorites but surely they will give their best to obtain a performance that will make their supporters proud .

