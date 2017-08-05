Will Sanchez leave Arsenal this summer?

Alexis Sanchez is one of the most hunted football players this summer. The Chilean international rejected the new contract offered by Arsenal and is determined to leave the club after only 3 years.

The current contract expires in 2018 and even if Arsene Wenger tried to convince him to sign a new deal numerous times he rejected all the attempts. Even more he announced the club about his intention to leave the club when the current deal expires.Gunners manager, Arsene Wenger, refused to let him go even if he might lose him for free next summer.

Last year was the biggest disappointment for Alexis when the club failed to qualify for Champions League after finishing 5th in the Premier League. The 28 years old striker declared that he wants to win trophies and feels that he cannot achieve that with Arsenal.

All major clubs are monitoring his situation but according to betfair review PSG and Manchester City are the most interested in signing him. PSG made a few bids for the Chilean but all were rejected by Arsenal board. It remains to see if the French giants are still interested on him after signing Neymar from Barcelona for €222 millions, the record fee.

Probably Manchester City have the biggest chances now and Guardiola could reunite with his former player. It remains to see if they will rise their offer in order to have him this summer or will wait until in January when the player can negotiate with any club without club permission.

