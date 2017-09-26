Who will win Champions League in 2018?

Lat year Real Madrid managed to be the first team in football history who wins two consecutive Champions League trophies. Even if Real Madrid have won the Champions League title in the past two years, they remain the main favorites to win the Champions League again according to new online casinos 2018.

Zinedine Zidane managed to create an extraordinary group at Madrid and Real remain the main favorite this year too. PSG are the second favorites according to new casino sites 2018. The French giants where not even on top five favorites last year but the signings of Neymar from Barcelona and Mbape from Monaco moved them up in the list of favorites.

Bayer Munchen are the third favorites ti win Champions League 2018. The German giants were among the favorites to win the trophy every year but they were not able to reach the final since the season 2012-2013 when they won the trophy after a final with Borussia Dortmund.

The fourth favorite are FC Barcelona. The Spanish team have the chance to repair their image after a disastrous ending last season. Even if they suffered a big loss after Neymar move to Paris SG, the new signings have demonstrated so far that they are capable to replacing the Brazilian striker.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea London, Atletico Madrid, Juventus Torino, Liverpool or Tottenham are the other contenders but the experts from new casino 2018 believe that it will be a big surprise if any of them will win the trophy next year.

