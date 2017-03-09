Will Sanchez leave Arsenal this summer?

Alexis Sanchez is one of the most interesting players on the transfer market at the moment. The Chilean wants to leave Arsenal as he is looking for a team capable of fighting for trophies. The 28 years old forward was dropped by Wenger from the starting line up against Liverpool after the player declared that he is unhappy at Arsenal and wants to leave the club. It is expected that Alexis will leave Arsenal this summer.

Sanchez has hinted on several occasions that he wants another challenge, wishing to win trophies, things that look seemingly impossible at Arsenal right now, under the command of Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal have not wanted to sell him but things might change this summer if they want to not lose him on a free. The Chilean has rejected to sign the contract extension which expires in 2018.

Manchester City, Chelsea, PSG, Sevilla, Inter Milano and Juventus are among the big clubs that are interested to buy Alexis Sanchez. newcasinos.com suggests that Juventus already made a offer of around €30 millions. The Chilean is currently valued at around €40 millions but Arsenal might accept lower bids in order to not lose him for nothing next summer.

Comments