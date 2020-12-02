3 First and Second Round Draft Picks Who Have Shown Potential in 2020

We may only be ten games into the 2020 NFL season, however, there have already been a number of rookies who have made a decent impression throughout the opening couple of the months. Many of this year’s draftees have been thrown straight in at the deep end, and we have picked out a trio of newcomers who have shown enough ability to suggest that they have a bright future at the highest level.

Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool has had a ridiculous start to his rookie year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zI6M0wF2Sh — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2020

Chase Claypool played a starring role for Notre Dame, and although he was widely tipped to enjoy a successful NFL career, very few Steelers fans could have predicted the impact that he has had at Heinz Field during his 10-game stint in Pittsburgh. As of November 26th, the first-year receiver has 39 catches for 559 yards and has rushed nine times for 22 yards. With ten touchdowns in as many matches, the Canadian has made history, and his impressive run of form looks unlikely to end anytime soon. He is one of only four wide receivers in the history of the competition to achieve this feat, and the first in 60 years. His electric form has helped to put the Steelers on course for their first postseason appearance in three years, and he appears to have the ability and belief to succeed in this unforgiving division.

Tua Tagovailoa

There was plenty of hype surrounding rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and although his recent injury record was a little concerning, the Miami Dolphins opted to take a chance on the fifth overall pick. Although the 22-year-old has only played three times so far, his blistering performance against Arizona suggests that there should be plenty more to come from the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner. Although he wasn’t able to recreate those heroics against the Broncos, he certainly doesn’t suffer from a lack of confidence, and is unlikely to be too concerned about his second underwhelming performance of the season. The left-handed QB showed plenty of ability for the Crimson Tide, and won a number of accolades during his time in Alabama. His former college are renowned for producing high-quality players, and they are 2.38 favorites in the latest American football odds to win the NCAAF Championship this year.

Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is on pace to be the best rookie QB in NFL history. He’s on pace for



397 completions (1st all time)

4,498 pass yards (1st all time)

37 passing TDs (1st all time) pic.twitter.com/6Gen482L0E — JPA Sports (@jpafootball) November 24, 2020

The Chargers QB looks on course to win Offensive Rookie of the Year after a string of standout performances at Dignity Health Sports Park. Although his performances dipped at the beginning of November, he managed bounce back in style with a heroic display against the Jets on November 22nd. He finished 37-of-49 passing for 366 yards and recorded three touchdowns. He helped to carry his side across the line, and helped the AFC West side to end a run of three consecutive defeats. The sixth overall pick is likely to smash the all-time rookie passing yards and passing touchdown records this season, and despite being unexpectedly thrust into a starting role, he has managed to step up admirably.

It’s been a successful season for NFL rookies, and many of the division’s newcomers are likely to progress once again in 2021. Chase Claypool, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert have all shown enough potential to suggest that they can kick on next season and become household names.

