Philippe Coutinho

An Aston Villa loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been finalised after Steven Gerrard spoke with his former Liverpool teammate about a potential move to Liverpool football club.

Philippe Coutinho has agreed a deal to join Aston Villa from Barcelona in January. Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez have agreed that the Brazil talisman would return to the Premier League till the end of the season. It was via this agreement that former Liverpool teammate and current managerwas able to reacquaint themselves.

Coutinho’s move to Aston Villa was made possible by Gerrard’s close friendship with the club’s manager.After meeting with Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa’s offensive midfielder was persuaded to join the club, and many feel he will make an immediate impact.

Kieran Trippier

The Premier League club Newcastle United has signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12 million. Trippier has a two-and-a-half-year contract with Newcastle that has an available option to be extended for an additional year. Kieran Trippier has always wanted to play in England, therefore, he flew to Newcastle on a private plane and discussed a potential move to the club.

Eddie Howe is hoping that the arrival of Atlético Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier at Newcastle United would serve as an inspiration to other top players across the globe to make the move to St James’ Park.

Kieran Trippier said this in a recent interview: “I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be”.

Later that day, an interview followed by Eddie Howe (Current Newcastle manager) said “I am really pleased to welcome Kieran to Newcastle United. I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career, so when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn’t hesitate.”

“A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began, which is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move.”

