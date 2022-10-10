Four Interesting Facts about the Qatar 2022 World Cup You Most Likely Don’t Know

Qatar will serve as the host country for the 2022 FIFA International Cup, which will be held in the Middle East for the very first time in the tournament’s history. The FIFA World Cup is considered to be the most prestigious competition in all of world football and when this event is on, millions of people around the globe turn on their TV and visit their local pubs with their friends and family to watch their nation play ball. Also, during the World Cup, there are online sports bookies like in2bet that offer fantastic odds, promotions and much more throughout the tournament. With this online platform, you have the available chance to increase your bankroll as there are numerous markets and selections you can choose from. Nevertheless, within this article, we will be telling you four very interesting facts about the 2022 Qatar World Cup that you most likely don’t know about.

This will Be The First-ever World Cup to be Played in the Middle East

The competition will be held in Qatar, making it the first time that it has ever been staged in a Middle Eastern country. In 2010, Sepp Blatter chose Qatar as the country that will host the World Cup, beating out competitors like the United States of America, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. After some time had passed, we learned that two members of the FIFA Executive Committee had their voting rights suspended as a result of claims that they would take money in return for their votes.

Only Eight Stadiums are Available for the 2022 World Cup

The fact that Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup in many locations is just another exciting aspect of this event. Qatar has only committed to hosting the World Cup in eight different stadiums for the tournament, which is the fewest number of stadiums for a World Cup. In point of fact, out of the eight locations that have been chosen to host the event, only one of the stadiums will undergo a comprehensive renovation, while the other seven will be brand new buildings located somewhere inside the nation.

This will be the First World Cup Played in the Winter Months

The tournament scheduled for 2022 would be the very first time that the winter version of the World Cup was held in the Northern Hemisphere. Historically, the World Cup has always been played during the summer months in the Southern Hemisphere. This is due to the fact that this is the time of year when the area is experiencing winter weather.

When Qatar is taken into consideration, the situationbecomes more complicated. Temperatures in Qatar may reach worryingly high levels, reaching as high as 50 degrees Celsius on occasion, despite the country’s location in the Middle East. Under these circumstances, it may be very difficult to successfully stage any kind of world cup.

As a result, in order to address the difficulties that the climate in Qatar presents, the FIFA World Cup has been shifted from its typical summertime slot to the months of November through December.

Alcohol Will be Available in Fan Zones

To ensure that the next FIFA 2022 tournament is a major success, Qatar is pulling out all the stops, and the fan zones will play a significant role in that effort. Up until very recently, there was a lot of speculation over the accessibility of alcoholic beverages in Qatar when the World Cup was taking place. However, despite the fact that supporters may not be able to purchase alcohol inside the stadiums, Qatar has undoubtedly devised a solution that has a good chance of being successful.

There will be fan zones established all around the nation, and the cost of alcoholic beverages will be discounted in such locations. Fans would be able to watch live action directly from the fan zones at the Qatar world cup while also enjoying discounted booze.

