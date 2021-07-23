Olympic Games 2021 – What does it take to be a skilful swimmer?

The Olympics 2020 have been postponed until 2021, with new dates set. The Games will be held in Tokyo from 23 July to 8 August. There are 33 sports games spread-out to 40 different stadiums and centres, each of which is designed to fit its own sporting activity. For example, swimming events such as diving are being held at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Did you know? The world’s top swimmers can cover 50m of water within an average of 21 seconds. These swimmers create extraordinary speed and power, and they do this by exercising every little detail of their body to ensure that every muscle is fit and active. When you watch the swimming events, take in account every detail performed by the Olympic athletes, such as how they dive into the pool to begin with, how fast they’re lunging for the next stroke etc.

There are so many factors to consider in swimming, or in fact any other sport, that's most likely why the Olympic Game is such an anticipated and viewed tournament, it also tailors to most people as there are a wide number of sports available.

