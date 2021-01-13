Sporting Events To Look Forward To In 2021

2020 sporting events were severelyaffected by the global pandemic as many events have had to be played behind closed doors and so fans haven’t been able to witness their favourite sports. However, with the vaccine now being rolled out now across the globe, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel and so the events might be able to go ahead with fans in the arena, so we look ahead to the biggest events to look forward to in 2021.

The first even that we are looking forward to in 2021 has to be the Euros which originally was supposed to be played during 2020 but got postponed back to 2021 because was originally scheduled during the height of the pandemic. However now we are now witnessing the tournament this summer and many football fans will be hoping that fans will be allowed back in the stadiums to watch their nations pitch their campaign for the coveted European championships.

The next big event that we are looking forward to in 2021 is the Olympics which is being held in Tokyo and something we have been looking forward to for the past four years. Olympics is one of the most watched sporting events in the world and this year promises to be one of the most flamboyant this year as it promises to bring the Japanese culture to it. The Americans will be looking to reclaim their title as the Olympic champions but will have their work cut out by the Chinese this year as they promise to bring some serious heat this summer.

And finally, the Champions League final last year was shown behind closed doors which is a spectacle that not many football fans ever want to see again and hopefully the final this year can see fans return to the stadium for the final at least. The Champions League always promises to deliver the best football matches on the planet and this year’s draw certainly looks exciting for all neutral football fans.

