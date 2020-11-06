Who Are The Potential Champions League Winners Of 2020/21?

With the Champions League fully underway again with many of us football fans being treated to weekly matches now to ensure that we will still see the final in the usual May month due to the season being delayed by the global pandemic caused by Covid-19. However, we are now halfway through the group stages and the dust is starting to settle allowing us to look at who are emerging to be favorites for the tournament.

Of course, we cannot look past last year’s winner in Bayern Munich who have looked unstoppable since with no team really being able to compete with the strength and depth of this Bayern squad. They are heavy favourites for the tournament currently priced at 11/4 and we struggle to see how they can be beaten in this year’s competition.

Second favourites for the tournament are actually Manchester City priced at 9/2 which many are still questioning due to their slow and lack-lustre start to their campaign in the Premier League this year. However, they have started strong in the Europe having played 3, won 3 scoring 9 goals and only conceding 1. Pep Guardiola has ultimately got to win the Champions League with Man City to ensure that he isn’t deemed at failure at the Manchester club and it seems as if this might be his last chance.

Also looking strong from England would be that of their current champions in Liverpool who are surprisingly priced at 6/1. They have started this season in scintillating form, blowing past every opponent as expected and to be honest, at that price they might just be worth a punt with the star quality that they possess.

