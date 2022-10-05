Holmes backs Kupp to have another stellar season

It would be fair to stay that Santonio Holmes knows the time of day when it comes to being a successful wide receiver in the NFL.

Holmes was named the Super Bowl MVP for the 2008 as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals to the claim the NFL title.

His achievement was replicated last season by Cooper Kupp, who helped the Los Angeles Rams claim a memorable victory over Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI.

The 29-year-old’s production in the NFL was phenomenal last term and he has continued in the same vein this time around.

Kupp went into last weekend’s game against the Cardinals aiming to become the first wide receiver in NFL history to record at least 75 receiving yards in 16 consecutive matches.

Although he came up short with just 44 receiving yards during the game, he still showcased his quality with a 20-yeard touchdown in the first quarter.

Holmes believes the understanding Kupp has developed with quarterback Matthew Stafford will serve the Rams well again this season.

“Being dependable is a quarterback’s best friend – it’s their dream,” he said. “It’s also every defense’s nightmare to see a guy come on and perform to the quarterback’s will night in, night out. Also, his feel for catching the football no matter where it’s placed.

“His performance last year was one for the books, and to cap it off with a remarkable finish as a Super Bowl MVP, I tip my hat to him for having such a great season, and also his quarterback and his staff for finding him and allowing him to do that.

“The guys around him made him so much better, getting him open and taking the pressure away from him.”

While winning the Super Bowl MVP put Kupp on the map, he is often overlooked when pundits discuss who are the best wide receivers in the NFL.

However, a quick comparison with Julian Edelman’s career statistics highlights the impact Kupp has made during his time in the NFL.

Edelman played 11 seasons for the New England Patriotsand racked up more than 6,800 yards and 620 receptions. He also caught 36 touchdowns.

With legendary quarterback Tom Brady firing the bullets, it was inevitable that Edelman would end his playing career with impressive stats.

By contrast, Kupp already has 5,797 yards and 461 receptions in just over five years in the NFL. He has also scored 43 touchdowns.

With age on his side, Kupp has plenty of time to leave Edelman trailing in his wake. Holmes believes he has the talent to be remembered as one of the NFL’s all-time greats.

“Everything’s possible when you put in the work,” he added.“He’s got to keep on with the same trust, build the same relationship with the quarterback. Every year you grow a little bit, you get a little bit smarter.

“The only way he doesn’t receive those accolades is if he gets half the targets and he doesn’t get nearly as much single coverage this year.”

Comments