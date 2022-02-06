Will Manchester United sign Isak next summer?

Latest rumours from Premier League suggest that Manchester United are prepared to make a move for Alexander Isak in the summer. The Swedish star has a £75 million release clause which is considered acceptable by the Red Devils.

United have failed to win the Premier League since 2012-2013 season, and they are trying to get back among the best European clubs. Ronaldo’s came back doesn’t seem to be enough, and acquiring another top quality striker is needed.

Erling Haaland will probably chose to move to Spain with Real Madrid or Barcelona possible destination. Manchester City and Liverpool are other possible destinations for Haaland who will definitely move to a team that is capable of fighting for the league and the Champions League titles.

It is believed that Arsenal even tried to sign the Swedish international in the January transfer window but the price asked by Sociedad and the incertitude of playing in Champions League next year blocked the move.

Since joining Real Sociedad in 2019, Isak has scored 30 goals for the Spanish team in 90 appearances. They offered him a long term contract wich ends in 2026. The Spanish team are not willing to negotiate with any team that offers less than the release clause.

Isak played 32 games for Sweden and scored 9 goals. He was one of the best players at Euro 2020. Even so, Borussia Dortmund have not activated the buy-back clause and preferred to negotiate a new agreement with Real Sociedad to remove that clause.

The former Borussia Dormund player started his career at AIK at the age of six. He played only one year for the senior team before moving to Bundesliga team in 2017. In those 2 years of contract with Dortmund he played mostly for the second team. He was also loaned in the Eredivisie an Willem 2.

So, what do you think? Will Alexander Isak be a good transfer for Manchester United? Of course the transfer largely depends on who will take the team as Ralf Rangnick is only the iterim boss at Old Trafford.

