Who will replace Neymar at Barcelona?

Neymar’s transfer from Barcelona to PSG surprised every football fan and not only.

PSG activated the player’s transfer release clause of €222 million and brought Neymar to Parc des Princes. The transfer represents the world record fee by far as the previous record was held by Manchester United’s Pauld Pogba(€105 million).

With those €222 millions the initial budget has increased significantly and now Ernesto Valverde has enough money to strengthen all the departments. According to latest casino betting offers Barcelona have identified four targets that would strengthen the team for the new season.

The first player on their list is central defender Inigo Martinez. Even if Real Sociedad are not willing to sell the player, Barcelona might opt to pay the release clause which is supposed to be around €32 million. The Spanish defender is one of the most important players at Sociedad and Valverde is confident that he will also became an important player at Barcelona.

The second player on Barcelona’s list is Jean Mickael Seri. The Ivory Coast midfielder has had an tremendous rise in the last year. Nice brought him in 2015 from Pacos and since then he became an important player for the French team. Nice finished 3rd in the French league last season and the Ivorian midfielder played an important part. The deal would be around €40 million a sum that is considered acceptable by the Spanish giants.

The 3rd player on their list is Ousmane Dembele. The 20 years old French attacker was a target for Barcelona also last year but in the end the player chose Dortmund as he considered that he would have more chances to play and grow his game.

After a season in which he played 49 games, scored 10 goals and 18 assists, the Catalans are considering him a player capable of replacing Neymar. Even if Dortmund are expecting around €150 millions on him it is believed that the clubs will reach an agreement before the transfer period ends.

The 4th on the list, and maybe the most important, is Brazilian Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool who is Neymar’s coleague at Brazial national squad. If Barcelona would manage to buy Coutinho that would have an impact also on the market as the Brazilian is one of the best players in Premier League and not only.

Liverpool is not willing to let their star leave the club and already refused 2 offers from Barcelona. The last offer was around €100 millions and even if Barcelona is willing to increase their offer Jurgen Klopp is determined to refuse all the offers.

There are more players of Barcelona list but these are the main names and Ernesto Valverde is confident that he can stop Real Madrid domination in Primera Division and Champions League if all these transfers would succeed.

Comments