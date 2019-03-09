Will Real Madrid sign Neymar this summer?

Latest rumors from Spain suggest that Real Madrid are prepared to offer up to €350 million to sign Neymar from PSG. Also they are willing to make him the best paid football player by offering him € 45 million per season.

Santiago Bernabeu

After winning three consecutive Campions League titles, Real Madrid have one of the worst seasons. They were eliminated from Champions League, Spainish Cup, and 15 points behind their rivals from Barcelona in LaLiga standings.

Real have scored only 43 goals in 26 games this season, and it looks like Ronaldo’s departure was a bad decision. Ronaldo joined Juventus last summer after failing to reach another agreement with the board. The transfer sum was around €112 million. Also Zidane’s decision to leave the club affected the players morale.

Another possible reason for this disastrous season might be the players age. Most of the starting line-up players are above 30 years old, and some of them have passed their best.

That’s why Real Madrid will probably invest massively this summer, and Neymar is their main target. Kylian Mbappe is also on their list but is believed that the French star will be harder to convince to leave his country.

Of course some players will also leave Bernabeu. Bale, Isco, Kroos, Marcelo are the first names on the list but not only.

One thing is sure,Real Madrid will have to spent big if they are willing to return to winning days.

