Top 10 Summer Football Transfers – What’s Done & What’s Next?

There is still time left before the summer transfer window opens for business.

But clubs around Europe are already working on strengthening their squads.

Several high-profile deals have already been made, with plenty waiting in the wings.

Let’s take a look at the five completed transfers and another five that are in progress.

Done Deals

5 Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan to Tottenham Hotspur

Ivan Perisic’s seven-year career at Inter Milan came to a halt as the Croatian wing-back joined Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur as a free agent.

The 33-year-old played a significant role as the Nerazzurri won their first Scudetto in more than a decade back in 2020/21.

Conte, the mastermind behind Inter’s success, has insisted on Perisic’s switch to the Premier League as he established the experienced Croat at Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter tried to convince the 2018 World Cup runner-up to commit his future to the club, but Conte’s call proved too tempting to resist.

4 Ryan Gravenberch – Ajax to Bayern Munich

Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, one of the most sought-after talents in sports today, has joined Bayern Munich on a five-year contract.

The Bavarians have reportedly paid Ajax around €18million to snap the 20-year-old up.

Gravenberch made 103 appearances for the reigning Eredivisie champions since making his senior breakthrough in 2018/19.

He carries a reputation as a top-notch talent and could prove a valuable asset for the Germans in the future.

3 AurelienTchouameni – Monaco to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have won the race for up-and-coming Monaco midfielder AurelienTchoameni, beating Liverpool and Manchester United to the Frenchman’s signature.

Los Blancos have reportedly forked out around €80m plus add-ons to land the 22-year-old, who has excelled in Ligue 1 over the past two years.

Widely considered one of Europe’s hottest young prospects, Tchouameni should be a long-term replacement for long-serving Madrid stalwart Casemiro.

2 Darwin Nunez – Benfica to Liverpool

Darwin Nunez soaked up the limelight as one of the most exciting attacking talents on the planet during his outstanding two-year spell at Benfica.

The Uruguayan’s impressive haul of 48 goals and 16 assists from 85 appearances for the Primeira Liga powerhouse earned him a blockbuster €75m switch to Liverpool last week.

Jurgen Klopp has become famous for spotting the value in the transfer market and turning rough talents into world-class players. Under Klopp, Liverpool have often spent big on Premier League transfers, and almost always come away with successful results.

If history has taught us anything – Nunez should be the next big thing in the Premier League.

1 ErlingHaaland – Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City

Widely regarded as the future Ballon d’Or contender, ErlingHaaland will continue his development under the stewardship of one of the best-ever coaches Pep Guardiola.

Following a prolific two-and-a-half-year stint at Borussia Dortmund, the Norway international has completed his €60m move to Manchester City.

The Cityzens were without an out-and-out striker since their all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero departed the club last summer.

It will now be up to Haaland to maintain his growth and lead the way as Man City look to claim their first-ever Champions League title.

What’s coming next?

5 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale’s trophy-laden career at Madrid is coming to a close as the Wales captain prepares to hit the road as a free agent.

Despite his well-documented off-field antics down the final stretch of his La Liga career, the 32-year-old will leave the Santiago Bernabeu as one of the club’s legends.

After winning five Champions League titles with Los Merengues, Bale looks to be heading back to the UK, with Cardiff City waiting in the wings.

As bizarre as it may sound, the Bluebirds could be the winger’s next destination, according to the latest report from The Guardian.

Man United and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix.

4 Robert Lewandowski

Arguably the best goal-getter at the moment, Robert Lewandowski, has decided to call time on his illustrious career at Munich and move on this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain tried to lure the veteran striker to Ligue 1 but to no avail, as the Pole has his heart set on signing for La Liga powerhouse Barcelona.

As reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the ex-Dortmund goal machine has turned down PSG to pen a three-year contract at Camp Nou worth around £175,000 per week.

Lewandowski has helped shape one of the most successful Bayern generations, winning the Bundesliga in all eight seasons at the Allianz Arena, plus the Champions League in 2019/20.

3 Frankie de Jong

Frankie de Jong may have joined Barcelona as one of Europe’s most sought-after youngsters, but he will likely depart Camp Nou as a flop.

The unsettled Dutch midfielder swapped Ajax for Barca in the summer of 2019 as part of the Catalan side’s efforts to replace the club icon Andres Iniesta.

However, things have not gone de Jong’s way in La Liga. He struggled to hit his stride and is now widely expected to reunite with his ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

As per The Sun, the Red Devils will ‘definitely’ sign the Netherlands international, with Barcelona holding out for a whopping €100m asking price.

2 Paulo Dybala

Six years since joining Juventus from Palermo as one of the best young forwards in Serie A, Paulo Dybala is ready to embark on a new challenge in Italy’s top flight.

The Argentine star has been reluctant to pledge his future to the Bianconeri and is now on the verge of putting pen to paper on a multi-year contract at Inter.

Even though Man United, Tottenham and Arsenal were all keen on acquiring Dybala’s services, the 28-year-old is close to moving to Juventus’ bitter rivals Inter.

Talks between the parties are well underway, and there’s a feeling the deal could become official soon.

1 Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane’s future has been making headlines even before Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat to Madrid in last season’s Champions League grand final.

The Senegalese forward has already informed the Reds of his desire to kickstart a new challenge away from Anfield, with Bayern touted as his next destination.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Bavarians’ chief Hasan Salihamidzic has named the 30-year-old his prime objective for the summer transfer window.

Mane himself has his sights set on moving to Munich and is ready to snub offers from Madrid and Barcelona in order to join the perennial Bundesliga champions this summer.

Talks between Bayern and Liverpool have yet to start, but the player’s wish to link up with Julian Nagelsmann’s team will likely force the Reds to sanction the move.

