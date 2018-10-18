Premier league stars of the season

There have already been a number of star performers even at this early stage of the premier league season. Chelsea are the surprise package at present as punters continue to use the latest offer at fanduel to support them for the title. Can they topple the defending champions Manchester City and the attacking powerhouses of Liverpool? Here we cover some of the stars of the season thus far.

ALISSON – LIVERPOOL

Liverpool’s keeper, Alisson has been a key addition to the squad. He has made a solid start to the season as the club continue to challenge for the league. At present eight games in, he is one of two keepers to have only conceded three goals. He also sits at the top of the table for saved shot percentage, so can be help them end their wait for another league title.

JOHN STONES – MANCHESTER CITY

It is exciting times for English football as the national team continues to go from strength to strength. They are coming off the back of a starring performance in beating Spain, and one player who is continuing to improve is defender, John Stones. The Manchester City defender is proving a revelation at the back since a stuttering start as pressure piled on him due to his big money move. He sits at the top of the interception, clearance and pass completion charts. He is set to play a leading role in their attempt to defend the premier league title.

JORGINHO – CHELSEA

He does not do anything flash but the impact he has on the team is unquestionable. He followed Chelsea’s new manager Sarri over from Napoli just showing the esteem he is held in. Chelsea are now renowned for the vast amount of passes they make and this is headed by the Italian. Jorginho continues to control the side from the middle and is all but set to break the premier league passing record unless an injury occurs.

EDEN HAZARD– CHELSEA

Another Chelsea player and the current star of the season is Eden Hazard. He kicked off the current campaign in flying form following a starring role for Belgium at the world cup in Russia. He sits at the top of the scoring charts and he really looks to be excelling from the role he is playing under new manager, Sarri. Hazard is now in talks as a future winner of the Ballon d’or but can he first help lead Chelsea to another premier league title.

Comments