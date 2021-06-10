Basic Football Rules for Beginners

Football has for long been more than a sport, since the day of Pele and Maradona to the current age of Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Football lovers have made it a religion. However, football has its basic rules and guidelines that have to be taken into consideration,especially if you are a beginner.

You have to grasp these guides and rules before you start to talk about anything.

Below, we give you a rundown of basic rules that should be taken into account.

Kick-off

Before the match takes motion, there is a coin toss between the two respective captains from both teams and all the four referees. The coin is tossed so as to determine who starts with the ball, and who starts where in terms of goal sides.

When that has been set, the ball is set at the center. When the ball is played, and it happens that another team scores, they will have to go to the center for restart. The referee gives a signal that the ball is at the back of the net by pointing at the center. When the ball goes out through the touchline by the team in defense, it is a corner kick.

Offenses and Sanctions

When a player handles the ball at every point besides the 18-yard area, it is a free-kick that has to be defended by a number of players if necessary.

When a player handles the ball in the 18-yard or if an attacking player is fouled, it is a penalty. There are also red and yellow cards that are given to players when they commit fouls. It usually depends on the type of foul.

Infringements

The ball becomes a goal kick when the ball enters the opponent’s goal area. It is a corner kick if the ball enters the opponents’ goal area.

