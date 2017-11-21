Guillem Balague: Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to sign Gareth Bale

Transfer expert Guillem Balague has revealed that Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur inserted a buy-back clause when they sold Welsh international Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for a world-record fee.

The 28-year-old attacked joined Real Madrid for a reported £85million million in the summer of 2013 and it has been previously reported that the North London club have first option to re-sign him.

In a Question and Answer on the Sky Sports website, Balague confirmed that Spurs have first option to sign the Welshman in any future race for his signature.

Balague, as quoted via Sky Sports said: “If there is any offer for Bale, Real have to contact Spurs and ask them if they want to match it.”“So yes, there is a clause.”

Bale developed into one of the most brilliant attacker during his four-year spell at White Hart lane, netting 26 goals and providing 15 assists both in Tottenham’s Epl fixtures and across all competitions in a sensational final season at the White Hart Lane.

Return of Gareth Bale good move for Tottenham Hotspur?

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is on the record as being a firm admirer of the Welshman, who is widely regarded as one of the best to represent the Spurs. Sure, Bale has constantly been hit with injuries in the last two seasons, but his record at Bernabeu makes it clear that he is the real deal. With Real Madrid, he has won the Champions League three times and the Spanish title, scoring 70 goals and providing 55 assists across 159 matches.

Without any doubt, Bale would provide the final piece of the jigsaw in Pochettino’s young and vibrant team which has made Europe sit up and take notice with their stunning transformation.

How ground of his move to Tottenham happening

The price of Bale leaving Real Madrid would have to be right, and it would surely coast a whooping £60million-plus fee for such a great attacker, even one who has suffered with a lot of injuries in recent times. His next move is almost certain to be back to the Premier League and the Welshman will be not short of offers. However, he might end up joining either Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea as Tottenham cannot match the financial resources of the Manchester clubs and the West London club, but Spurs, but they can provide a grand stage, romance and a team on the up. Don’t rule this one out.

