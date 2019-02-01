Picking football betting tips for today’s matches

Originally being an activity primarily held at the weekend, the growing popularity and wider range of football fixtures has made it possible to create your own tips for football betting daily each week. All potential outcomes are covered by the extensive markets from the bookmakers, and additional competitions such as the Champions League, Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Cup allow for even more fixtures to place money on.

The masses of options for how you choose to make football betting tips are seen as a positive and a negative, making it easier to bet on exactly what you think is likely to happen, but also being seen as an obstacle for inexperienced punters who struggle to identify what to bet on.It’s likely that another football fixture is on the cards throughout the current week – as well as plenty of the expected weekend games – but if you’re looking to bet on one of the many weekday games, we’ve offered a helping hand on how to pick insightful football betting tips between Monday and Friday.

Choose your football fixture(s)

Bookmaker apps and websites provide odds on all scheduled matches several weeks in advance, making it possible to back your bets early and take the best price. Monday night football continues the selection of games at the weekend and you’ll often find a Friday night fixture to kick off the next weekend in a similar style, with games also often played between Tuesday and Thursday, especially for domestic and European competitions. Through choosing your match, which is likely to be from one of Europe’s more recognised leagues, you can create football betting tips as a single, introduce other games to make a football accumulator, or back an enhanced market that’s been boosted by your chosen bookmaker.

Select your method of betting

You might not realise it, but football betting tips come in all different shapes and sizes. With this being the case, you aren’t solely limited to predicting the match result, instead being given the opportunity to bet on every possible outcome over ninety minutes including over 2.5 goals, both teams to score, anytime goalscorers, and many other more extensive options. The bookies continue to cater to a more varied array of different markets to enhance your football betting tips, which helps massively as it prevents you from backing something else due to the fact that you can’t be specific with your football prediction.

Back your bet at the biggest odds

The last port of call for backing any bets is to assure that you’re placing them at the biggest available odds. It’s easy to do this by cross-referencing the price you’ve been given over all popular bookmakers, with it being a worthwhile process as each bookie possesses a different price. You shouldn’t base your football betting tips on the odds you’re being given, but they can be an indication of their chances of landing, with higher odds often meaning that the bookies are doubting that your bet will win.

Comments