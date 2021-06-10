The British Nation is with The Lions

All eyes are on England on Sunday 13th June as they take on Croatia to kickstart their EURO 2020 campaign. The English nation and Gareth Southgate are familiar with Croatia as they knocked out England in the 2018 Russia World Cup with a 2-1 defeat.

England Captain, Harry Kane is looking to cause trouble upfront playing against Turkey, he is “determined and focused” and is ready to lead England and hopefully bring home the trophy, what an achievement that will be. As Gareth Southgate’s team is formed, fans across the nation come together as one to support their players by club where they play their trade.

The odds are in England’s favour with them coming in as 4/5 to secure the win whereas the odds for Croatia are 7/2. Fans should be comfortable watching England play this match as England have won 7 matches out of 10. The English side still have to play Romania before they play Croatia so fingers cross that England can continue the winning streak alive.

