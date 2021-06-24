England host Germany to progress through the round of 16

The Germans lost their opening championship game 1-0 against France. Despite losing their first game that caused upset with fans and the squad, the team bounced back with a 4-2 win over Portugal. The Germans finished second in Group F after Kai Havertz’s second half equaliser against Hungary.

Gareth Southgate, England’s team finished first in group D, however the side lacked goals throughout the tournament. The English men started their European campaign against Croatia, this side is known to the British nation and to Southgate because England got knocked out of the World Cup semi-finals by this team. That was in 2018, however, in the Euro 2020’s, England manage to secure a 1-0 victory over the side. Moving on form that, England drew 0-0 to Scotland and got a 1-0 victory with Czech Republic.

As a result, Gareth Southgate’s players were aware that their round-of-16 opponents would be the team who finished second in the ‘group of doom,’ which Germany did by drawing 2-2 with Hungary on Wednesday night.

The manager of Germany, Joachim Low will face England on Tuesday 29th June at Wembley Stadium. The anticipation for this fixture is growing, Joachim Low said “My team are more than ready, expect a tough match”

