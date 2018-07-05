Following a disappointing exit at the 2018 World Cup held in Russia, Joachim Low will still be retaining his post as Germany’s manager despite his team eviction at the group stage.

With strong rumours linking the Die Mannschaft’s manager to the Premier League also claiming Low is on the verge of being replaced this summer.

However, with latest media conference the German FA (DFB) will be keeping their manager who helped them to World Cup victory four years ago, after seeing him as the current best manager to reform the Die Mannschaft team for another World Cup to qualify for.

The German FA releases a statement via their Twitter account: “Joachim #Löw will continue as #DieMannschaft head coach”

The statement confirms that the German manager will be managing the Die Mannschaft till the end of newly signed contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2022 – when Qatar will be hosting the next World Cup.

Low said: “I feel, in spite of the legitimate criticism of our departure, generally much support and encouragement.

“But now I want to design the rebuilding with full commitment. It all takes time, but everything will happen in time for the start of the new international season in September.”

With that being said, National team director Oliver Bierhoff also added his, saying via Sky Sports: “I am very pleased that Jogi Löw is at the helm of our national team and we sat together for a long time yesterday and I felt the full energy to continue.

“After 14 years of successful work, we now have to rebuild and we will now be thinking about it and about further structural changes.”

The Germany national team suffered their first catastrophic eviction away from the biggest football tournament in Russia, being eliminated from the group stage for the first time since 1938. Experts in the field of football predictions didn’t expect Germany to fail this hard: They ended their World Cup campaign at the bottom of the Group F.

Succumbing to their first defeat of the tournament to Mexico in a 1-0 win to the El Tri, but immediately found their feet in their next game against Sweden which they won 2-1 and a 2-0 loss to South Korea all but secured their return to Germany.

With some spectator claiming the Die Mannschaft return to Germany was not the Joachim Low’s failing tactics fault. Low has guided his National side to the semi-finals of every major tournament since his appointment as manager in 2006, which result to 2014 World Cup and 2017 European Championship glory.

