The Open – Quiz

Do you know the Open?

Carnoustie is set to host the 147th Open in 2018. It is renowned as an extremely challenging course for players in what looks to be one of the most competitive majors in recent times. The historic course was established in 1842 with the first senior championship taking place there in 2010. The American Jordan Spieth is starting as the defending champion following his incredible performance last year in carding a 12 under par and finishing 3 shots clear of his nearest challenger. The Open championship odds make him 14/1 to defend his title.

The favourite going in is world number 1 Dustin Johnson who has been in imperious form recently that included a 2018 Sentry tournament of champions victory. He previously finished in a tie for second at the 2011 Open championship so has had previous success in this competition. Johnson is now just the third player in history to win a tour title in each of his first 11 seasons joining greats in Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. So how well do you think you know your golf? Test your knowledge on this open quiz below.

