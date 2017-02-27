Will Fabregas leave Chelsea this summer?

Cesc Fabregas has started only six Premier League games this season and he might look for regular soccer elsewhere.

Despite being considered Xavi successor at Barcelona he failed to impress at Barcelona and returned to Premier League in 2014. His first season on Stamford Bridge was excellent as he was one of the most important players under Jose Mourinho and Chelsea won the title after all.

Things have changed next season, Jose Mourinho was fired, Fabregas lost his place in the first team and Chelsea finished on 10th place.

Since then the Spanish playmaker was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge but Fabregas decided to stay and fight for his place in the team. AC Milan were most interested but the Italian club failed to sign him.

The things have not changed for The Spanish international even after Antonio Conte appointment at Chelsea. Even if the Italian manager named Fabregas “football genius” he preferred other players in the starting lineup.

Latest sport betting rumors suggest that Jose Mourinho would like to reunite with his former player at Manchester United.

It is believed that United are prepared to make an offer next summer and Chelsea are willing to listen to the offers. AC Milan are also in stand by and are waiting to see how things will develop.

Manchester are preparing around £27 millions for Fabregas but they are willing to increase the offer in order to secure the signature of the player.

