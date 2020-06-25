Women in F1 (Formula One)

When it comes to F1, all the ladies take a step back and let the men lead the way. The exact reason why this happens is probably historical heritage. But there have been are now are a few ladies who decided to defy the odds and break the status quo. Just like there are female traders according to Online Trading South Africa that have become big in a male-dominated sphere.

Maria Teresa de Flippis

Maria was the first woman ever to venture into F1 racing, this was in 1958-59 when she entered 5 races. Her best was result was 10th position in the 1958 Belgian Grand Prix. When she tried to enter the next race in France, the director denied her entry. He is said to have been quoted saying, “The only helmet that a woman should use is the hairdresser”. Maria then ended her career at the Monaco Grand Prix in 1959.

Lella Lombardi

The years 1974-76 saw another woman in the field of F1 racing. Lella Lombardi, during those years,competed in three seasons. She entered 17 races. Her best result was finishing 6th at the Spanish Grand Prix in 1975. It was at this race that Lella became the first and so far the only woman to have earned points at a Grand Prix World Prix.

Test Drivers

Susie Wolff

In 2014, Susie Wolff was the first woman to take part in a Formula 1 Race Weekend. This was at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. This was the first time after 22 years when Giovanna Amati made three unsuccessful attempts at the Grand Prix.

Tatiana Calderon

3 years later, we saw Tatiana Calderon, a Columbian development driver for Sauber. So far she is making news and her own legacy in the world of F1 racing. She was recently promoted to test driver. And she admits that the road hasn’t been an easy one as she is quoted to have said, “No one wants to be beaten by a girl”.

