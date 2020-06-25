Best Soccer PC Games

Because we love soccer so much, we never want the action to end and that is why we have a tonne of soccer themed PC games.

However, with the tonnes of soccer themed games there just has to be the best.

Although we sure that you cannot play these games for real money, but we sure that these top soccer PC games you will still have a great time.

Top 10 Soccer PC Games 2020

Football Drama Rocket league Kopanito All-Stars Soccer Football, Tactics and glory Super Arcade Football Totoball Behold the Kickmen Pixel Cup Soccer 17 FIFA Football Manager

Reasons To Play Soccer PC Games

Above we mentioned the top 10 best soccer PC gamesof 2020 and as good as these games may be, there are some people who do not understandwhy people play PC games if there is the real sport to watch.

One of the main reasonswhy people play PC games is because unlike the actual sport, in these games you have control over the game. Therefore,you get to spareyourself the heart break that comes with watching lives sport and witnessing your team get massacred on the field.

Another reason why people play soccer PC games is so that they can feel the action non-stop. With soccer PC game, you will not have the nostalgia that comes with missing soccer. Instead, when you miss the game, you can easily just play them on your PC.

Lastly one the main reasons why people play soccer PC games is so that they can feel like managers. Most of the games that we mentioned above, allow the gamer to select and manage their team. As such, the games give the gamer the power of buying and selling players as well the general team management.

