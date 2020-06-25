Soccer Teams That Made Football History

Soccer is one of the most popular and controversial sports worldwide. Which explains why a lot of online casinos have different soccer themed slots for their players. If slots are not good enough then you can try sports betting for your real money wins.

Here are some of the most famous teams in the world of soccer. And we are going to be giving you one of the possible reasons why they are popular too. Therefore, keep scrolling and you might end up bumping into one of your favourite teams.

Real Madrid

Back in the mid-fifties to 1960, Real Madrid was one of the most celebrated soccer teams of that time. If you were into sports betting it would definitely guarantee you that real money win. Since then, the team has stayed on top of the Spanish football league.

Back in the day, the team won 5 UEFA champion league titles consecutively. The team was under Alfredo Di Stefano and FerencPuskas. And their most historic match is when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3.

Manchester United

It is no doubt that Manchester United is one of the best football teams in the world. Known as the “Red Devils,” this team has come quite a long way in soccer history. It has also been home to the most famous names in soccer history like; David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Christian Ronaldo and so many more.

But, no one will forget the year that team won three different league titles in one go. The team won the FA Cup, Champions League and the Premier League. This can be one of the best career times of their legendary retired coach Alex Ferguson.

The “Arsenal Invincibles”

According to casinosnz.io blog, the name itself gives you a hint of what to expect when it comes to gaming. An arsenal is a collection of weapons. And, this can be seen from the 2003 to 2004 Premier League season. The team has one of the most recorded wins in soccer history.

Comments