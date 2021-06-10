Top football clubs 2021

Football. Is one of the most watched sport in the world. You find that were are different football cubs out there but when it comes to rankings there are some that are always at the top. Here are some of the top ranking teams in the world.

1. Chelsea

Chelsea is one of the older clubs that is still in existence. It’s one of the top football clubs having won a lot of trophies which include 6 Premier League titles and winners of the current Champions League as reported by news, sports betting and best online casino sites. They arranged top of the list. The team also has top class players which include Kurt Zouma.

2. Manchester United

This is also one of the most popular clubs in the world. Just like Chelsea it is also one of the oldest having been formed early in the 19th century. Manchester as maintained its trends of winning leagues. Its top winnings include 20 Premier League wins.

3. Liverpool

Just like the ones mentions earlier this team has been in the game for a long time as well. Having some top players’ in the likes Stdio Mane and Liam Miller the team is quite competitive as well. Some of its greatest wins ever include 19 Premier Leagues.

4. Barcelona

Barcelona is a Spanish football club founded in 1899. Since then, it has proved to be one of the best teams in the world. According to fronlinecasino.com, the club has won a lot of league trophies with the help of top players like Lionel Messi playing for it. It has 26 La Liga trophies to its name as well as 5 champions leagues trophies.

5. Manchester City

Manchester city is also some top ranked football clubs in Europe to dates back to the 80s and since then they pride themselves Premier Leagues and other titles.

