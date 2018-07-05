Do or Die Time for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United?

After an impressive 2016/17 season, Manchester United took a step backwards under Jose Mourinho last campaign. The Red Devils fell short in their pursuit of silverware and fans were critical of Mourinho’s style of play. United started the season like a house on fire but their form tailed off midway through the campaign and Mourinho is now under pressure to deliver ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

On paper, it was an ‘almost’ kind of year for United. Second to an unstoppable Manchester City side in the Premier League title race, the Red Devils secured their highest finish since lifting the title in 2013. In terms of results, there was progression but Mourinho’s decision to opt for substance over style did not sit well with the Old Trafford faithful. Supporters pay good money to be entertained and United were underwhelming on the whole.

Even @neymarjr wouldn’t turn this @manutd team around unless Jose Mourinho changes his strategy – My view and the opinions of @MirrorFootball writers as we discuss whether Mourinho is the right man to take United forward https://t.co/NCj191h1lo — Steve Bates (@sbates_people) May 21, 2018

United fans were angry at the manner of their Champions League last-16 defeat to Sevilla; the Red Devils were in the ascendency at Old Trafford before Mourinho attempted to shut up shop and defend a slender lead. That decision backfired as the Spanish outfit scored two quickfire goals – United suffered yet another embarrassing result on home soil. We’re not even going to talk about that FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea either…

Those failures have only heightened the expectations at Old Trafford ahead of 2018/19. Mourinho knows that silverware is an absolute must and the Premier League title will be United’s primary target next season – as is the case at the start of every season. As of July 2nd, the Red Devils are 6/1 in Premier League betting odds and plenty of punters will be piling on United ahead of what could be a memorable year for the club.

Acting quickly in the transfer window can be the difference between success and failure – and United moved effectively to acquire Brazil midfielder Fred prior to the World Cup 2018. The former Shakhtar Donetsk star is a naturally gifted, box-to-box midfielder and his impact and influence will open up space for Paul Pogba. Fred looks destined to shine at Old Trafford and fans will be expecting big things ahead of his debut in August.



Mourinho’s treatment of Anthony Martial angered supporters and fans will be hoping that the Frenchman is given a fair chance this year. According to WhoScored, Martial appeared in 30 Premier League matches last season; although 12 of those were from the substitute’s bench. In those games, the Frenchman scored nine goals whilst assisting five for his peers – some ratio considering his lack of regular time on the pitch.

Jose Mourinho needs to win over his critics and a Premier League title triumph is the best way to do that. Overturning the 19-point deficit to arch rivals Manchester City will be tough but United have the tools to lay down a serious challenge to Pep Guardiola’s side. With a couple of new signings before the end of the transfer window, United could be primed to regain their place at the summit of English football.

