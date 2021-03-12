Phoenix Suns Have Perfect Blend For NBA Championship Run

The Phoenix Suns were once a permanent fixture in the NBA post-season after reaching their first NBA Finals in 1976. The franchise was beaten by the Boston Celtics, but in a 35-year run of consistency, Phoenix only failed to reach the playoffs seven times.

Their longest drought came between 1985 and 1988 after finishing ninth in the Western Conference for three-straight years. However, the Suns soon returned to form and forged their way to their second NBA Finals, only to be beaten by the dominant Chicago Bulls team of 1993, featuring Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The next 17 years yielded three further appearances in the Western Conference Finals, but the step to the NBA Finals was too great. The last run in 2010 resulted in a narrow defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers as Kobe Bryant and company emerged victoriously.

Since then, Phoenix has not returned to the playoffs, enduring the worst run of their NBA tenure. It has been 10 years since the franchise has featured in the post-season, but those dark days appear to be at an end. After 33 games of the 2020/21 season, the Suns boasted a 22-11 record, sitting in the fourth seed in the Western Conference. There is a small element of confidence that Monty Williams’ men can make a run, being backed in the odds on NBA betting on bet365 at +2800 to win the NBA Championship in 2021.

The Suns have a quality roster at their disposal built around the star of the team, Devin Booker. The 24-year-old is one of the leading guards in the NBA and can score at will. He averaged 25.5 points per game in his opening 25 games to start the term. Booker is more than capable of upping the ante, although it could be a positive sign that the guard is being asked to do less than in previous seasons. He has improved on his level of performance season-upon-season. The sky is the limit for such a talented player on the court, and it has been a tremendous shame that he has not been able to showcase his skills in the playoffs, even though that wait could soon be over.

Deandre Ayton has delivered on his draft position, becoming one of the best defenders in the league. He pulls his weight at the other end of the court, averaging 14.9 points per game. Between Booker and Ayton, the Suns have a formidable partnership that will be their core for the next 10 years. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson are also operating at a high level this term. These players, both at the relatively young age of 24, have been more than useful in easing the pressure on their star men.

Perhaps the most important addition during the off-season was the signing of Chris Paul. The 35-year-old was missed in crucial moments by the Houston Rockets in his two-year tenure at the franchise but returned to form the last term at the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Suns believed that he had more than enough left to give and Paul is providing the vital veteran leadership that Phoenix required to allow Booker and Ayton to blossom. Paul has been a perennial All-Star during his tenure in the NBA, but has not won a title.

With his leadership and the special talents of Booker and Ayton along with their complementary pieces in place, the Suns have a great shot at triumphing against the titans of the Western Conference.

