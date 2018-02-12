Who will win The North London derby?

There’s very few derbies in English football that get as much hype as the North London. The first fixture between the clubs occurred in 1887, but the rivalry didn’t start until

1913 when Arsenal moved their ground only 4 miles away from Tottenham’s White Hart Lane. The main objective for both teams for the remainder of the season is to secure a top 4 finish,

and games like this can help the winner have a strong finish to the season.

According to the Paddy Power football bets, Tottenham are only just favourites to walk away with a win but as any football fan knows, anything can happen in a derby. Both teams have

players that can heavily influence a game. Players such as Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen influence for Tottenham, whilst Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have the

potential to cause huge issues to Tottenham’s defence. It is very likely that a moment of brilliance from any of these players will be the deciding factor. In celebration of the game, we’ve

created this infographic which compares the form of both teams this season, and highlights some key battles on the pitch.

