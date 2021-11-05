Football Podcasts to Follow

Different forms of media have been growing in popularity online over the past decade and thriving more than ever with a change in working habits with the big shift to remote working and launch of newer platforms too –this includes streaming options for movie and TV, gaming options available at casino genie and many others, and for those with a bit more time to listen it also includes podcasting too which has become one of the most listened to forms of media. There are podcasts to cover all sorts of topics and with all sorts of views on these topics too, and for football fans there are certainly some must listen to options out there.

The Peter Crouch Podcast – It’s always great to get an inside look at what it’s like to be in the profession and in the sport, and former player Peter Crouch has a podcast that regales listeners with stories of his time in the English Premier League and what it’s like to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world, as well as playing at an international level. Whilst it doesn’t cover a lot of topics like football betting which have become an interest, it does give a great unique perspective that’s hard to find outside of a current or former professional player.

Trademate Sports Betting Podcast – This one has a bigger look at all things football betting and hosts a number of different interviews with experts and insiders in the industry – with longer episodes and multiple episodes per week, if getting into the act of football betting is on the mind then this is one worth exploring. The experts can help provide some information that could change the way punters approach wagering, and insiders might be able to give some specific information that could help with unique situations, providing a well-rounded listen.

The Athletic – If looking for something a little more focused around game theory and the ins and outs of decisions teams are making – Zonal Marking is an in-depth look at the way teams are performing and why certain decisions have been made, and may help provide a more expert look at the way games in the future could round out, and for those looking to place a wager could provide some insight into what to look out for from a tactical perspective which may be harder to think of ordinarily.

New football podcasts are popping up all the time, so there is plenty of coverage to look out for to fit any interest or niche – be sure to check a few out and there may be some surprises hidden amongst the others to fill that football need.

Comments